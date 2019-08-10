Students across Lauderdale County ended their first week back at school on Friday —albeit a short one — as classes resumed Wednesday of this week.
Students at Underwood School were all smiles Friday as the final bell rang, signaling the beginning of the weekend.
School officials say the younger students especially enjoyed the start of school as pre-kindergartners and kindergartners were eased into their school year.
Each of the three days, only a portion of the students came each day, allowing more individual time to acclimate to their new environment and teacher.
On Monday, all of the youngest students will report to school to full classes.
