TUSCUMBIA — Yusuke Hayashi and Rin Ueda listened carefully as their interpreter repeated the words of the tour guide at Helen Keller's birthplace on Monday.
The boys laughed as they heard about a mischievous young Helen who once, for amusement, locked her mother in the closet under the stairs.
The two are part of the Japanese Junior Ambassadors Friendship Mission, an organization that first found its way to Tuscumbia — and Ivy Green — 35 years ago.
After taking a hiatus from travels in Alabama for several years beginning in 2004, the small group of delegates returned Monday with a new generation in tow.
The program is organized by the International Friendship Association, a Japanese nonprofit organization that seeks to deepen children's understanding and interest in other countries.
Hayashi and Ueda, both seventh-graders in Japan, are grandsons of a former adult ambassador and of an international businessman with a business in Athens.
Ivy Green Executive Director Sue Pilkilton said having the group back on the grounds was an honor.
"They're so interested in every aspect of Helen's life, and here, at her birthplace, they gain a much deeper understanding of who she was," Pilkilton said.
The group's leader, Director-General of the International Friendship Association Isako "Lisa" Oikawa, said 466 Japanese families have been represented on the grounds through the years.
"I am always grateful to return here and learn more," said Oikawa, who has accompanied many groups to Ivy Green through the years.
Hayashi said the birthplace grounds are much grander than he expected.
"The grounds are much more (expansive) than I expected, but I was also interested to learn about her (Helen's) indignation as a young girl," Hayashi said through his interpreter.
Ueda said he was most excited about seeing the famous pump he'd read about.
"The pump was the (instrument) Anne Sullivan and Helen used for their first communication," Ueda said. "I also liked how her home is surrounded by nature. I didn't expect this setting."
Oikawa said the visit to Ivy Green is a highlight of the group's trip to Alabama. The group was touring other sites in the Shoals before returning to their host site of Athens.
