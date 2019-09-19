For about 150 seniors in Lauderdale County schools, the world got a little bigger this week.
The students participated in the school system's first Job Shadowing Opportunity Day on Wednesday, whereby they had the chance for some one-on-one experiences in their careers of interest.
According to Brandi Walton, a career coach in the school system, about 27 businesses and companies participated throughout Lauderdale County.
"We've never before had a day set aside and organized strictly for sending students to the various sites to learn more about the careers out there," Walton said.
"Our purpose was to allow our seniors this experience to observe a career they may be considering upon graduation. We've done some job shadowing here and there but this is the first time in such a large, concentrated and organized way."
The occupations students observed ranged from the Army National Guard to broadcasting to labor union trades.
Some other occupations visited included a local eye center, nursing home, fire department, bank, furniture store, and a car dealership.
"We're so appreciative of the participating companies and entities for sharing their time with our students," Walton said. "It's so important for the students to get a first-hand glimpse into these careers to help in their decision-making."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.