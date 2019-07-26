ROGERSVILLE — Joe Wheeler State Park is gearing up for its fifth annual Rockin' the River Festival on Aug. 17, a celebration for bringing summer to a close.
The event, held on the banks of Wheeler Lake, will feature all day live music, children's activities, food and other family friendly activities, all while showcasing one of the state's premier parks and its facilities.
The day will start at 9 a.m. with the General Joe's Car Show, which has been added this year. The show will be staged in the marina parking lot with a registration fee of $20. Awards, which will be presented at the show's conclusion at noon, include the mayor's choice, oldest vehicle and most unique vehicle.
Live music will begin at 9 a.m. as well, featuring Back Porch Revival and Jacob Gautney.
A kid's play area will be available from noon to 4 p.m. It will include an educational program featuring live birds led by representatives from the Alabama Wildlife Center.
Music will continue on the patio from 2 to 9 p.m. featuring the Beasley Brothers, McTazz Band and headliner Drumb and Drumber capping off the day, playing from 7 to 9 p.m.
The town of Rogersville and its chamber of commerce are sponsoring the festival's musical entertainment.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
Joe Wheeler's marketing director, Haley Newton, said the event has grown each year and has "become our own music festival."
She said there's also a Twilight Golf special with a rate of $27 for all day and evening play. Golfers will play the park's General course.
"The whole day is just a big showcase of this whole place," Newton said. "What began as just a small idea for a fun time to offer the public has grown into one of our biggest events of the year."
Newton said she expects visitors to fill the lodge's 75 rooms, 10 lakeside cottages, 30 rustic cabins and 116 campsites, all overlooking the lake.
"It's really the most scenic and relaxing event around, and people have responded well to it," she said. "We're hoping for another good year, good weather and all."
