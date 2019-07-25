MUSCLE SHOALS — The employees at Counts Brothers Music joked that it just isn't safe for famed bassist Bob Wray to go anywhere for fear he'll get snatched up to play a set.
That's exactly what happened this week during the Counts Brothers-sponsored W.C. Handy Festival event at the store, where the Harvey Thompson Trio was set to play at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Wray, a well-known studio musician who has played bass guitar for the likes of local greats as well as Ray Charles, George Jones, Clarence Carter and Willie Nelson, showed up at Counts Brothers to buy some cables.
Clearly, he had no intention of playing a gig on Wednesday — at least until a band member spotted him yelling, "Hey Bob can you play bass with us?"
Wray was willing but there was a problem. He didn't bring his guitar. Improvising, he grabbed one off the store shelf with price tag dangling, tuned it up, and, along with his longtime trio friends, began playing for the crowd.
A few minutes into the set, someone from the audience asked, "Hey Bob, how long have you been playing with the Trio?"
Wray smiled and hollered back, "About 15 minutes."
