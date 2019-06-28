[REFER]ONLINE: More photos and a video of the event at TimesDaily.com
TUSCUMBIA — More than 60 children between the ages of 8 and 11 attended the free Keller Kids event Thursday at the city's multipurpose center, some for the second or third time.
The 25th annual Keller Kids program coincides with opening day of the Helen Keller Festival, and energy was high among the day campers on Thursday.
The interactive, day-long activities were non-stop, and the young participants said they like it that way.
"There's just so much to do and learn and I love it," said 8-year-old Emma Claire Pate, of Muscle Shoals.
She and her friend, 11-year-old Laura Beth Richards, of Tuscumbia, said they gained some understanding of the struggles of hearing-impaired individuals.
They participated in an activity whereby one camper was wearing headphones playing music while the other tried to communicate by talking.
"It was very distracting and with the noise in the room also, we couldn't hear and understand what was being said," Richards said. "It makes me realize it's really a different life for people who can't hear well."
Education students from the University of North Alabama led multiple activities, all addressing sensory perceptions.
Students played cornhole blindfolded, and wore blindfolds to dress themselves, having to check shirts and turn them right side out before putting them over their clothing.
Alex Sweitzer, a UNA secondary education major, said volunteering Thursday provided her with much-needed experience.
"I'm planning to teach upper middle and high school and this is great exposure for just learning seemingly simple things, like clearly explaining directions," she said. "Working with these kids has certainly showed me what I need to work on myself."
Organizers said the fast-paced day for the children is always fun, but also educational.
Longtime Keller Kids volunteer Tammie Wright said that by learning through play, the children take away a memorable experience every year.
Participants learn some sign language, and learn from guest speakers how those who are sight and hearing impaired manage day to day. Among the guest speakers was Dena Dodd, who is blind and uses the aid of a guide dog that was with her Thursday.
"It's a really informative, educational day and the children really love learning," Wright said. "By the end of the day they have a better understanding of those who have hearing or vision loss."
That education goes for the prospective teacher-volunteers as well.
Jessica Mitchell, a UNA associate professor of secondary education, said her hope was for her students to gain insights into how to relate one-on-one to the younger students, and to make modifications for the students they are working with.
"This is a great opportunity for our students who'll be teachers themselves," she said. "These aren't easy tasks to do and we've all learned some things today."
The participants came from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and Texas.
The program concluded at 3 p.m. with a tour of Ivy Green, where participants celebrated what would have been Keller's 139th birthday.
"Keller Kids has only fallen on Helen's actual birthday one other time that I remember, so we celebrated with cupcakes that spelled out 'Happy Birthday' in Braille with Skittles," Wright said.
The children were also invited to participate Thursday evening in the Keller Festival's opening parade.
