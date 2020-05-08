MUSCLE SHOALS — When Kevin Davis begins his job July 1 as Muscle Shoals High School's new principal, he's bringing with him some very definite approaches to educating high schoolers.
"I don't like cookie-cutter approaches to education, or to kids in general," said Davis, 40, and the father of two. "I like to see that AP (advanced placement) kid taking some career technical classes. I want to see them placed where they need to be."
The Muscle Shoals Board of Education announced Davis's appointment on Wednesday.
He has been principal of Muscle Shoals Middle School since 2016, and he served as assistant principal at Muscle Shoals High from 2014 to 2016.
His career in education spans 15 years.
Davis said that for years he carried his career goals on a small piece of paper, tucked safely in his wallet. They included graduating from college, teaching, coaching, being an assistant principal and a high school principal.
He's now checked the final box on that list, but he's not one to follow a script. In fact, he will complete his doctorate in educational leadership this month.
Davis replaces Chad Holden, who held the position as high school principal for six years. He was named superintendent last month, replacing Brian Lindsey, who is retiring.
Davis said the transition from his position in middle school to high school shouldn't be difficult. "I've worked closely with the teachers and administrators there this whole time."
His already established relationships at the high school will make for a smoother transition, he anticipates.
"Academics are outstanding at both the middle and high schools, so there's an easy natural path already laid, but the fact that the teachers in these two schools never settle for mediocre just makes it a dream job for a principal at either place, really," he said.
The area in which he'll focus significant attention immediately is the creation of a greater partnership between the high school and the Muscle Shoals Career Academy, which he calls "the gold mine of our system."
"I don't believe kids need to be limited," he said. "We need to better track our students, not just throughout our system but on into their careers. We need to be able to show our students what exactly they're being prepared for, the careers that are within their reach."
He said he has nothing but praise for the cohesiveness of the district, an achievement he says has come through Lindsey's strong leadership and the board of education's support and open-mindedness.
"Wanting and doing what's best for kids has been the whole motivation of our board, and I truly appreciate that," he said.
Lindsey, whose retirement is effective June 30, said incoming superintendent Holden supported Davis for the position.
"(Chad and I) both knew that Kevin Davis had proven himself, going into the middle school during some pretty tough times and re-establishing a great culture there for the students and teachers," Lindsey said.
"That's just good leadership. He's firm, but created a comfortable climate for the students and teachers. We expect a continuation of that at the high school."
