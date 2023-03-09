TUSCUMBIA — R.E. Thompson Intermediate School’s 307 third- through fifth-grade students had a big surprise awaiting them when they walked into their gymnasium filled with shoes.
The school was the latest to be celebrated through the Listerhill Credit Union Foundation's “Kicks for Kids” program.
Every student received a new pair of name-brand athletic shoes.
"I knew we'd had our feet measured a while back, so now I know why," said third-grader Rece Posey. "I've never been so surprised as I was when I walked in and saw all those shoes."
As the students entered the decorated gymnasium grade by grade, the excitement got the best of them with screams, happy dances and high-fives.
It was the reaction Listerhill officials were hoping for.
Angela Scott, Listerhill's director of Philanthropy, said the event never gets old.
"To see the kids so excited and appreciative just really fuels us to keep going, keep helping our communities," she said.
With assistance from the ROTC program at the University of North Alabama, the “Kicks for Kids” event successfully delivered shoes to every child, fit specifically for each one.
"Our hope is to get to all the schools, pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, in our Listerhill service area," Scott said. "It's such a gratifying program to be a part of that I sometimes just can't believe this is my job."
Besides a new pair of shoes, each child received five pairs of socks.
Fourth-grader Rileigh Littrell said she couldn't have hand-picked a more beautiful pair of shoes.
"They're the colors of the rainbow — all the colors and I love them," she said.
Littrell's classmate, Drew Henson, said he had no idea that he was going be honored in such a way on Wednesday.
"I sure didn't expect these new shoes, but I sure do love them," he said.
Student Junior Murphy said when his principal [Bob Bissell] announced for everyone to come to the gym, he wasn't sure what to expect.
"It was pretty exciting to just walk right in there and get a brand new pair of shoes," Murphy said.
Bissell said the program reinforces everything he and the school's faculty try to instill in their students.
"This really puts tangible support from the community right in front of our kids and shows them the kindness that we constantly talk about here," he said. "It's been a great day at RET."
Listerhill President/CEO Brad Green said the credit union has a history of supporting good causes, but he wanted to see a more tangible effect.
After assembling a team to brainstorm ideas, the group was led to a California-based organization "Shoes that Fit," which partners with other organizations around the country to provide name-brand shoes at a much discounted price for their partners.
"We knew right away we needed to partner with them," Green said. "It has honestly been the most rewarding project I've ever been a part of."
The foundation raises funds throughout the year to support the shoe giveaway. The Listerhill staff creates the event with a party-like atmosphere of balloons, banners and confetti.
"This is celebrating kids so that each and every one feels important," Green said.
