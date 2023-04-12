MONTGOMERY — Lauderdale County continues to make significant improvements in the well-being of children, according to the Alabama Kids Count data profile created yearly by VOICES for Alabama's Children.
Colbert County, on the other hand, has declined in its ranking from last year dropping in the ranking from 23 to 30.
Alabama has 67 counties.
Lauderdale County jumped from 15th in 2022 to 10th overall this year.
The rankings categorically are at least one year, sometimes two, in arrears.
The categories cover health, education, safety and economic security.
VOICES collects data from key state agencies that provide services in each of the areas.
Some of the greatest gains for Lauderdale County were made in the areas of high school dropout rate and graduation rate. Colbert didn't fare as well in those areas.
The report showed Colbert County's high school dropout rate ranking 41st for 2021, the latest year reported. The county ranked 34th for graduation rate.
Lauderdale County's dropout rate was the sixth best in the state, and its graduation rate was the seventh best.
Those numbers didn't just magically happen, according to Jeff Burbank, the principal of Brooks High School in Lauderdale County.
"We've been busting our tails to make this happen — to lower the dropout rate, constantly encouraging our kids and doing all we can to see that they graduate," Burbank said. "It's good to see those efforts paying off."
The number of children in both Lauderdale and Colbert counties declined between 2000 and 2021.
Lauderdale County's child population was down over 4% in 2021 measuring 22.8% of the overall population.
Colbert County's child population was down 3% in 2021, representing 23% of the total population.
The infant mortality rates, always a key concern for public health officials, were also vastly different between the two counties.
Lauderdale reported a rate of 4.5 deaths per 1,000 births in 2020, down from the 5.2 reported a year ago.
Lauderdale's infant mortality rate ranked 17th in the state.
In Colbert County the infant mortality rate was 14 deaths per 1,000 births, up from 4.8 a year ago, which ranked 37th in the state.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield, medical officer for the Northern and Northwestern public health districts, said big swings in rates could be the result of shifts in population, racial demographics or any number of factors.
VOICES Executive Director Rhonda Mann said this year's report was a bit of an anomaly for the Lauderdale County infant mortality rate among blacks as there were no deaths during the reporting period out of 130 live births.
In Colbert County, the opposite was true with a black infant mortality rate of 45.5 per 1,000 births. There were 110 live births in the reporting period with five deaths.
Stubblefield said lowering the infant mortality rate is an ongoing concern. He's working with the state Legislature to get additional funding to address the issue.
For Mann, the challenge continues to be the lack of resources.
"It's difficult to have great outcomes when the resources aren't there, and I don't just mean money," Mann said. "There are lots of needs, and lots of lack of resources, like providers of services in general."
On a positive note, Stubblefield said there are some trends shifting in the right direction.
"Our pre-term births remained the same, though we want them to go down," he said. "And births to teens has dropped dramatically, which goes along with national data. We certainly welcome those positive trends."
