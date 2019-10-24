FLORENCE — Kilby Laboratory School's recent state report grade of a 99 is about as close to perfect as it can get.
For the third consecutive year, the State Department of Education's grade of 99 has been assigned to the small University of North Alabama-linked school of about 180 students.
Only 12 schools throughout the state received a score of 100. Each indicator in the accountability system was valued at a particular percentage, all totaling 100 percent.
Among the indicators the State Department of Education uses in the formula determining each system's grade is academic growth in each subject area, demographic profiles, college and career readiness, graduation rate and absenteeism.
Kilby School principal Eric Kirkman said he's tried to put his finger on exactly what sets his elementary school apart, but the reality is, "it's just a whole culmination of factors."
"The level of commitment on the teachers' parts really fosters success in our students and while that may sound cliche, it really does create such a positive climate of success that our students really think they're supposed to score that well and they push to do it," Kirkman said.
Most grade levels in the K-6th grade school have one class respectively. Knowing the students well, admittedly, helps teachers know how best to help each child be successful, he added.
"Our teachers drill down deep with the (state) standards and they have the ability to hone in on what skills the kids need to move on," he said. "But they also look at every aspect of the testing process right down to where a child needs to be seated in a classroom. If being near a window is a distraction, that child sits in a different part of the room. It's all about what's best for each student."
Kilby's student dynamics such as intellect and cultural experiences are also undeniable factors as well. About 45 percent of students are children of UNA faculty and staff, with 55 percent coming from the community at large.
Still, Kirkman said one can't assume that because a child's parents are university professors, that he'll automatically excel academically.
It's admittedly a fine balance, he said, between holding the highest of expectations for all students and giving the needed special attention to struggling students.
What school officials have found, however, is that the growth of all students tends to exceed the expectations at Kilby.
Attention to detail is a mantra at Kilby, so much so that the school has a part-time instructional partner whose job it is to study classroom data and identify the students who need extra help. Interventions are established for those students to assure they get the support they need.
Sixth-grade teacher Michele Derouen said the fact that Kilby has some, "extremely talented kids to begin with" sets in motion such factors as high marks on state assessments.
"We have a lot of extras at Kilby like access to the newest trends and practices through UNA," she said.
"By the time the students get to me in sixth grade I look at our standards and beef them up because I know the students can do it. We have high expectations for all our kids and we're all master teachers whose focus is strictly on these kids and their achievement."
Kirkman said his best guess is that attendance would have to be "pretty close to perfect for every student" in order for the school to raise their score that final point to a 100.
"Because UNA's professors often travel and take their families, some of our students miss some days," Kirkman said, adding that in those cases the school provides educational opportunities for them while they travel.
"The bottom line is, being as small as we are there's just not much room for error, which makes these kids' scores even more impressive. Every child in our school will tell you there are high expectations and that's the Kilby Kid way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.