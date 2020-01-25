FLORENCE — Kilby Laboratory School is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a TVA retiree organization.
The grant was designed to help Kilby and other school recipients around the state to upgrade its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
The competitive grant program allowed teachers to apply for funding up to $5,000 with preference to applicants that explored TVA's primary areas of focus, such as environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem solving.
Schools receiving a grant must receive power from a TVA distributor.
Kilby Director Eric Kirkman said the school will purchase laptops and iPads for collecting data and coding robots, as well as a drone package that will help students capture aerial views of places on campus and in town as they, "troubleshoot some infrastructural problems in our area."
"We hope our students will be able to present their findings to university administrators and city council members for review and possible consideration for making some needed changes based on their research and findings," Kirkman said.
