FLORENCE — Students at Kilby Laboratory School were all but scrubbing in this week as week three of the six-week STEAM camp took on a medical theme.
The camp for elementary-aged students, focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math as well as related areas. It runs through July 19.
Student workers from the University of North Alabama provide instruction and activities each day.
"The purpose of the camp is to continue academic momentum for students throughout the summer by engaging campers in fun, creative activities all while reinforcing various STEAM-related content standards," said Kilby Principal Eric Kirkman.
On Tuesday, campers explored the medical field with a themed, "Let's Play Hospital Day."
Students had the opportunity to practice administering first aid by bandaging pretend injuries on mannequins and donned gloves surgical caps as they played with a giant Operation game board.
