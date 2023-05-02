KILLEN — Brooks High School Principal Jeff Burbank waited until all the students had received their packets of compliments before he opened his.
What started out several years ago as a seventh-grade-only kindness challenge has spread to the whole school this year, all 730 students in grades seven through 12 as well as adults.
With a gymnasium full of students all excitedly opening their bags of compliments Monday morning, Burbank paused momentarily after reading the first slip of paper from his bag.
It read: "You're a great principal and I appreciate you being kind and understanding."
And with that, Burbank's day was made.
"This right here, it's the absolute best," he said, holding several slips of paper. "This just absolutely makes my day."
High school English teacher Brenna Williams organizes the annual Kindness Challenge. She admitted that it has grown well beyond what she'd imagined.
"Kids get a bad rap for being apathetic and uncaring about others, but they prove differently with this project every year," Williams said. "They really go all out, and they enjoy the opportunity to be kind, even anonymously."
The students had a two-week window earlier in the semester to write their compliments to other students within their grade in their Google computer program at school.
The rule was that every student would receive at least three compliments, but each person received far over that minimum. There were more than 12,000 compliments submitted.
Also included in each bag was a wooden token engraved with the words, "You are loved and wanted," donated for the project by Florence businesswoman April Howton.
Fundraising efforts associated with the event will go towards helping students in need cover random school expenses next year.
Williams and her team of teachers read each compliment, and printed them to be bagged for Monday's delivery.
Some students signed their names, others didn't, wishing to remain anonymous.
Williams said the event generally takes place in the spring, but usually not as late as this year's.
"I think I like it being this late because it's great to send kids out for the summer on such a positive note," Williams said.
This year's winner of the Most Genuine Compliments Award went to the senior class.
Senior Presley Jones said the Kindness Challenge is a much-needed event, even for those who don't know they need it.
After she and classmate Anna Holt finished passing out bags to students, they both excitedly opened their own stash of compliments.
"Gosh, this just shows that you really do have the support of your classmates, and it's a pretty big deal from a public high school," Jones said.
Holt added that it reinforces the bond that is created with classmates during high school.
"These comments show that each one of us has an effect on other people," Holt said. "We'll remember this all our lives."
