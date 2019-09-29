FLORENCE — University of North Alabama fans lined Court Street Saturday morning for the school's homecoming parade with its "Gold Standard" theme.
A large as decorative cars, floats and various UNA dignitaries and organizations made their way through a sea of purple and gold clad onlookers.
Six-year-old Destiny Raez, dressed in her UNA cheerleader outfit with plastic bag in hand, called it "the best parade ever" as she quickly scooped up the barrage of candy tossed her way.
The parade was the kickoff to a full day of homecoming activities, including the Alumni and Friends Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Spirit Hill at noon and the Lion Walk at 12:45 p.m.
The pregame show, just before the 3 p.m. kickoff against Presbyterian College, included the homecoming court, Alumnus of the Year and Lifetime Achievement presentations.
