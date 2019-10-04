TUSCUMBIA — Not a peep was heard as 21 children, Camp Courage attendees, experienced the opening scene of "The Miracle Worker" play Thursday night, on the very steps where a young Helen Keller met Anne Sullivan for the first time.
The children, all fourth- through sixth-graders, are in town for the sixth annual camp weekend dubbed, Camp Courage: A Helen Keller Experience.
The children and their families arrived at Ivy Green for the first time Thursday, toured the facility and had dinner on the grounds as they soaked in all things Helen Keller.
Campers this year are from throughout Alabama and Georgia with one from Wisconsin. It's the largest group of campers hosted in the six years of the camp.
The camp is designed for the children, all of whom are either deaf or blind, to be able to take in every detail of the experience from the opening scene of the play with Sullivan's arrival by horse and buggy, to Helen's language breakthrough at the pump.
"I think they connect so well with Helen's story having the same disabilities," said Ivy Green administrator Sue Pilkilton. "To see their expressions during the pump scene is just priceless. They know this story well and this is important to them."
