The Champion of the Lauderdale County Spelling Bee is eighth-grader Paxton Bailey, of Lauderdale County High School.
Runner-up in the competition was Joseph Hill, also an eighth-grader, from Central High School.
Students representing 13 schools, both public and private, throughout Lauderdale County, participated in Tuesday's countywide spelling bee held at Wilson High School.
The winning word was "seethe."
