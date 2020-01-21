KILLEN — When Marshall County's Brindlee Mountain Primary School was destroyed recently by a tornado, it didn't take Brooks Elementary educators long to spring into action with a plan to help.
Through their Lauderdale County Cares initiative, the school has solicited help system wide to gather supplies for students and teachers.
All schools are collecting items through Friday in support of the pre-kindergarten through second-grade school.
Officials at Brooks Elementary said they are also involving businesses and the community in the collections.
Anyone wanting to donate supplies may bring them to the Brooks Elementary School office this week during regular school hours.
Collection boxes will also be in place this week during the Lauderdale County basketball tournament being held at the Lauderdale County High School gym in Rogersville. Announcements will be made periodically during the tournament.
For additional information, call project coordinator Kelley Joiner at 256-757-2171 or email her at kelley.joiner@lcschools.org
