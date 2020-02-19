KILLEN — Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members from throughout Lauderdale County schools put their talents to the test Tuesday in the second annual countywide STAR Events day at Allen Thornton Career Technical School.
The practice competition is a precursor to the state STAR Events March 5-6 in Montgomery.
Students from Brooks, Lexington, Rogers, Central, Wilson and Lauderdale County high schools competed in culinary, interior design, public speaking and presentations.
Tammie Dial, family and consumer science teacher at Rogers High School, said the practice competition provides students with the experience and confidence they need to compete at the state level.
She said 17 students last year went to Anaheim, California, for the national competition where several placed gold.
"The top two in the state from each category will go to nationals this year in Washington, D.C.," she said. "It's a wonderful opportunity for these students, and they gain valuable experience."
Lydia Powell, a junior at Lexington High School, along with her presentation partner, Brady Pettus, shared with the judges a portfolio they created based on an event they hosted to encourage younger students to get involved in FCCLA.
Powell, who said she's interested in a career in the hospitality industry, said FCCLA "is providing the training for what I hope to do as my career."
Students in the culinary program at Allen Thornton School participated in the "Chopped" competition.
Four teams of three students each created for a panel of taste judges an appetizer, an entree and a dessert.
With team names including the Dream Team, the Pots and Pans, Natural Born Bakers and Waffle Winners, the students worked under tight time constraints. The entree they were challenged to create had to be created from pizza dough, pulled pork, barbecue sauce and Cheetos.
Grace Moser of Lauderdale County High School said the format of the state competition is similar.
"I actually do more baking than anything, but this is good because you have to think quickly and get a quick, solid plan together for a dish you know will look good and taste good," Moser said.
Allen Thornton Culinary Instructor Carol Pongetti said the students are learning valuable skills during the competition, but at the same time are having fun.
"It's all about being prepared ... and creative," she said. "This gives them a boost, for sure."
