Lauderdale County schools are accepting applications beginning Jan. 15 for the First Class pre-kindergarten program for the 2020-21 school year.
Applications will be accepted online only through March 2.
Enrollment is open to all children four years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2020, who are residents of Alabama. Children who are eligible for kindergarten are ineligible.
Enrollees must provide a copy of the child's birth certificate, which may be uploaded into the online preregistration site or submitted directly to the local school/program.
Enrollees must also provide proof of residence, either a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage, which may also be uploaded.
There is no registration fee for the program. Upon enrollment, the child's immunization record must be provided.
No child will be denied participation based on income, sex, race, color, national origin or disability.
Acceptance is through random drawing to be held at 1 p.m. March 4 at the Lauderdale County Board of Education. Parents/guardians do not have to be present at drawing.
Notices will be emailed beginning April 16.
To apply go to https://alprek.asapconnected.com/
