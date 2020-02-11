KILLEN — The Lauderdale County school system's FCCLA Star Events have been rescheduled for Feb. 18 at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center.
The Family Career and Community Leaders of America organization of Lauderdale schools will come together at 9 a.m. to begin competition, divided into four sessions.
Students will compete in areas including chopped culinary, interior design, teach and train, chapter service project portfolio, early childhood education and event management and entrepreneurship.
Organizers say the event isn't a qualifier for state competition, but gives students the opportunity to get experience in a competitive environment.
