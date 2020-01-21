The Lauderdale County School System is hosting Family Safety Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Instructional Services Center, located adjacent to the board of education offices.
The event for parents and the community will focus on student safety in the 21st century, covering topics including Internet safety, keeping children out of trouble, dangers children may face, and helping victims.
There will be four guest speakers, all expert in their respective fields — Justin Bergh, assistant professor of communications at the University of North Alabama; Andrea Holt, executive director of CASA; Rob Martin, Lauderdale County juvenile probation officer; and Angie Hamilton, Lauderdale County's chief assistant district attorney.
School system officials say the discussion topics cover issues parents are faced with today in keeping their children safe in the Internet age.
"We realized there's a need to educate our parents as to what's out there, with trafficking and other issues facing kids," said John Mansell, safety coordinator for the school district. "We're not trying to scare parents but educate them, letting them know what to watch for and how to stay on top of trends that are affecting their children."
Mansell said recent events in the news such as the tragic kidnapping and killing of college student Aniah Blanchard also make the informational meeting for parents and the community timely and necessary.
Cynthia Forsythe, the Region E SAFE (Securing Alabama's Facilities of Education) Council administrator for the state, said parents and communities in general need to be abreast of issues that affect student safety.
"Safety has really moved to the forefront now with schools and within communities, and I'm glad to see it's no longer being put on the backburner," she said. "I'm seeing movements in school districts around the state to bring in the necessary security and we're continuing to provide training for school personnel.
Forsythe urges communities to take advantage of learning opportunities such as the Lauderdale district's upcoming meeting.
"It's a lot to stay on top of, and it seems (child) predators are always a step ahead, but parents must have their eyes open to what's going on because their children's safety depends on it," she said.
