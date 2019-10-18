Lauderdale County schools remained in the B range on the state report card with the exception of two A's — a 92 at Rogers High School and 90 at Lexington.
There were some sizable drops in scores as well this year with Underwood Elementary dropping seven points to an 84, and Waterloo dropping five points to an 83. Central High School dropped from a 90 to an 86.
Overall, the system's score dropped from 89 to 87, according to Lauderdale Superintendent Jon Hatton, who said he isn't overly concerned about the drop as the individual schools still continued to perform well.
"I'm not down about the scores because I know how hard our teachers and students work, and we showed growth," Hatton said.
"As for the drops in scores, we'll have to delve into what's going on there, and we know we have to look closer at college and career readiness and attendance."
Wilson High School posted the district's lowest score with an 81, down from an 83 last year.
