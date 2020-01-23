Kindergarten online registration for the 2020-2021 school year is underway for Lauderdale County schools.
Parents/guardians may now register at lcschools.schoolmint.net, prior to their school's on-campus registration clinic in March.
Enrollment requires the child's verified birth certificate, Social Security card or temporary school assigned number, Alabama Certificate of Immunization or Certificate of Exemption; proof of residency; and a completed health assessment record.
Parents or guardians may complete the online registration during on-campus registration whereby devices will be made available for their use.
During registration sessions, school personnel will offer suggestions to prepare the children for school. Parents and prospective kindergarten students should attend the session located at the school in which they'll enroll.
Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. on these dates: Brooks Elementary, March 6; Underwood Elementary, March 6; Rogers High School, March 13; Wilson High School, March 13; Central High School, March 20; Lexington High School, March 20; Lauderdale County High School, March 27; Waterloo High School, March 27.
