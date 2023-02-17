ROGERSVILLE — Lauderdale County Schools have a plan to update all the sensory rooms for the special needs population throughout the system, and it has started at Lauderdale County Elementary.
Special Education Director Kim Meeks said the plan is to have an updated, state-of-the-art sensory room in every Lauderdale County elementary school by the end of 2024.
Sensory rooms are specially designed to combine a range of stimuli to help individuals develop and engage their senses while creating a calming effect.
The rooms can include lights, colors, sounds, sensory soft play and aromas, all used within a safe environment that allows the person using it to explore and interact without risk.
There are many benefits of a sensory room for those who have learning difficulties, developmental disabilities or sensory processing impairments. it helps them learn to interact with the world around them in a safe environment.
"There are several sensory rooms throughout the school system, but the most up-to-date is at Lauderdale County Elementary," Meeks said. "Any student who displays a sensory need has access to the room."
Meeks said in preparing the room she gathered information from experts in occupational therapy, from behavioral analysts and from longtime teachers who've worked in multiple disability areas.
The room includes a spin board used for providing rotary input to calm and self-regulate; a harkla sensory swing that provides vestibular sensory input, and provides comfort through pressure and sensory tiles that stimulate the limbs' sensory systems.
While the rooms are often used for students with autism, Meeks said they are also beneficial for students with anxiety, ADHD and sensory processing disorders.
Each room costs between $3,500 and $6,000 to equip, depending on the size of the room and the needs to be met.
"A sensory room isn't just a classroom, it's a place of calmness and relief in most cases," Meeks said. "It provides a place for students to release energy and focuses on a student's visual, auditory and tactile processing."
