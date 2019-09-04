FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County school system's kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers will soon be addressing addition and fractions in a more effective way.
The final group of teachers is completing their special training today at the University of North Alabama's East Campus.
The trainers are teaching the Ongoing Assessment Project (OGAP), which is based upon research on how students learn specific concepts, common errors they make, or preconceptions or misconceptions that interfere with students learning new concepts.
Alabama Math, Science, Technology Initiative math specialist Laurel Partrick is helping conduct the training.
"I can't wait to see these teachers in action as they work with their students," she said, adding that follow-up professional development will be provided.
The Lauderdale County school system is the first in northwest Alabama to have the district-wide training.
"I'm so impressed with the commitment of Lauderdale County schools to do this," Patrick said.
Elementary Curriculum Supervisor Amy Jones said teachers have commented that they now have a better understanding of students' errors and misconceptions when solving mathematical problems.
She said the teachers have also realized that it is best not to rush elementary students into content they aren't ready for, but to allow them to develop their sense of mathematical concepts through modeling and reasoning.
"Teachers have stated time and again that this is the best math professional development they have ever received," Jones said. "We have already begun seeing the benefits of this training in our classrooms, and I have no doubt that we will see more benefits in future years."
