ROGERSVILLE — Lauderdale County High School officials, in conjunction with the town's police department, will hold a fundraiser Aug. 24 on campus.
The all-you-can eat meal of chicken fingers or shrimp for two will begin at 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
Tickets are $50 and are available at the school and area businesses, including Sewell's Seafood and Matt's Auto Body.
Tickets will also be available at the door, but organizers said advanced sales are appreciated.
Principal Eric Cornelius said proceeds go to supplement a second school police officer on campus.
The school has a school resource officer paid through the school board and county funds, but in the past year it has added an additional Rogersville police officer every day.
The city gives an annual donation toward the officer's salary, and fundraisers through the year help supplement, Cornelius said.
"This fundraiser will help provide some of the additional funds needed to keep our police officer here," he said, adding that there had been a great deal of interest from the community on adding a second officer on campus.
"It's a great system because the officers rotate working at the school, covering the week. That way, they all know the campus very well. The value of this extra security is immeasurable."
