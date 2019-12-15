ROGERSVILLE — The students at Lauderdale County High School just won't be out-given.
In fact, every group in the school from kindergartners to high school seniors have participated in the school's second annual 12 Days of Giving campaign.
Beginning Dec. 2, students started gathering gifts for those in their school system and community whose deeds often go unsung, yet are paramount to student success.
Each day a different group in the school gifted those individuals, beginning with the girls basketball teams sharing breakfast with the school's support staff of aides, secretaries and nurses.
On other days cafeteria workers received gifts, as did bus drivers, maintenance and transportation workers, custodians, substitute teachers, central office secretaries, teachers, and the town's civil servants. Downtown business employees and church personnel were also included.
Lauderdale County High School Assistant Principal Casey Tate said the project really took off this year, with everyone getting involved.
"This is our way of celebrating the true meaning of the season and giving a little something back to all those who give to us throughout the year," Tate said. "These people often go unappreciated but the truth is, we couldn't function properly without them."
The gifts have ranged from meals to gift cards and themed gift baskets.
Connor Smith, a LCHS senior member of the basketball team said he and his teammates contributed money for maintenance and transportation workers.
"I love this project because it allows us to give back to them for all they do for us," he said. "It's the least we can do and I mean, it's just one day compared to them doing for us all school year long."
Tate said the project has become a favorite school wide with students anticipating it earlier in the semester.
"We've had a great reception from the kids and they're really just owning this, with each group excited about participating," Tate said. "We've had students talking and planning for this since the earlier part of fall."
The students are also participating in an annual school wide Angel Tree project whereby students and their families within the school district who are need receive assistance.
Those families will receive their gifts on Tuesday, which is also the 12th and final day of the 12 Days of Giving project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.