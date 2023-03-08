ROGERSVILLE — A Lauderdale County High School student was suspended Tuesday morning when a 9mm pistol was found inside his vehicle parked on campus.
The 18-year-old student had not been charged criminally as of Tuesday afternoon.
Lauderdale Superintendent Jerry Hill said school administrators, along with law enforcement personnel, acted swiftly after getting the information. The gun and student were immediately removed from campus before the beginning of the school day.
Another student at the school reportedly told administrators that there was a firearm inside the student's vehicle.
Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson said he didn't believe there was intent on the student's part to do harm inside the school.
"He was telling people he had it," Hudson said.
Rogersville Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Hudson said he was going to interview the student.
"It wasn't like it was a squirrel hunting rifle," he said. "Not that any gun is OK to be at school, but it was a 9mm pistol and that's a different situation."
The student's suspension is pending a school board hearing on the matter.
Hill praised the quick action of administrators and law enforcement for their swift response in "putting safety procedures into immediate action."
