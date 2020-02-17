The League of Women Voters of Alabama has launched its updated, online nonpartisan election resource.
The one-stop-shop for 2020 voter information is at VOTE411.org.
Information for the upcoming March 3 primary includes polling places, voting hours and (statewide) candidate information including direct responses by candidates to issue-related questions.
Voters will also find information on the site about the constitutional amendment referendum on the ballot.
Alabama residents may also check their voter registration status on the website but today is the last day to register.
League President Barbara Caddell said in a recent release that the League encourages all residents of Alabama, ages 18 years of age and older to register and inform themselves on the candidates. Special attention has been placed on eligible high school students during previous voter registration drives around the state.
"Voting is the one time when all citizens have an equal say in standing up for the issues and priorities that matter most to us and our community," Caddell said, adding that the updated online resource is a good preparation tool for the upcoming Alabama primary.
