KILLEN — Just two years into having a robotics program at the school, Legacy Christian Academy is headed to the state VEX IQ competition.
The four-member team made up of sixth-graders Joshua Sims, Sam Fisher and Peyton King and fifth-grader Aaron Crittenden, is headed to Auburn on Feb. 29.
Other area teams that qualified for the state competition are Colbert Heights, Kilby and New Bethel.
Legacy Robotics Coach Anita Clounch said the school has five teams that participated in two tournaments so far this year. The one qualifier did so based on driving skills.
"Each of the members has his own special skills and they work extremely well together," Clounch said. "Being a new team, they've been smart to watch other teams and listen to learn. I feel like all the hours after school have been worth it."
Currently, the students are tweaking the robot, programming and honing driving skills to prepare for state, Clounch said.
Any area teams qualifying at the state level will go to the world championship in Louisville, Kentucky.
