FLORENCE — Officials at the University of North Alabama say they are keeping a close watch on coronavirus activity, although none of the Chinese students on campus have any ties with the Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus.
Chunsheng Zhang, UNA's senior vice provost of International Affairs, said about half of the university's international population of 300 is from China.
"We have no partner schools in Hubei or from that region, nor do any of our students have relatives there," Zhang said.
The COVID-19 virus is a new strain that has been diagnosed in people who've either been to China recently, or are closely associated with those who've been there, according to Dr. Karen Landers, area health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Zhang was scheduled to travel to China for partnership development on Feb. 28, to the province of Guizhou, about a thousand miles from the virus epicenter. However, all flights have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.
While the state's health officers are updated daily on the activity of the virus, and are trained to respond to any such outbreak, Landers said there's currently far more concern about influenza throughout Alabama.
The number of people sick with or dying of a viral pneumonia caused by the coronavirus has continued to rise in Hubei, despite a quarantine of some 60 million people and other measures to stop it.
Over the weekend, China reported 2,641 new cases, raising the overall number of infections to more than 66,000. The related death toll is at more than 1,500.
France has reported the first coronavirus death outside Asia — an 80-year-old Chinese tourist in Paris.
Most who have died are elderly or are in poor health.
Zhang praised China for its "tremendous work to control this epidemic with the implementation of very strict procedures and protocol."
Landers agreed that early emerging disease recognition is the key. "It makes a difference in the U.S. with travel screenings and other measures," she said.
What remains uncertain for the UNA Chinese student delegation is how it will impact their return to China to complete their studies.
"We'll make sure the students here will be allowed to stay beyond their completion date if it isn't safe to return," Zhang said, adding that study abroad and comparable programs to China have been cancelled for the spring semester.
