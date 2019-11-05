The U.S. Department of Agriculture's proposal to make cuts in its SNAP (food stamps) program would be felt across the state, most certainly reaching northwest Alabama school districts.
The change would end automatic qualification for children for free meals at schools.
Although it's not a guarantee that those children would be dropped from the program, they'd be required to apply for free meals in some version, either on paper or online. Either way, many child nutrition program directors believe it will present a hardship for families now being served.
"Our eligibility guidelines are a little higher than the poverty guidelines, but we're still talking about children in need of food that will be impacted and it concerns me," said Muscle Shoals Child Nutrition Program Director Betsy Speer.
There hasn't been a timeline established as to when the proposed changes would go into effect, or if indeed they will. A USDA public comment period just ended Friday.
Government officials say the new regulations would hold everyone accountable to eligibility guidelines. It is estimated that about 16,000 Alabama children would no longer be eligible for SNAP.
State Department of Education officials say they don't yet know how many students could be adversely impacted by the proposal.
Aside from the impact on individual students, the proposal could affect schools now offering free meals to students under USDA's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. Alabama has 460 such schools.
The CEP program allows schools to offer free meals to all students if 40% of a school's population receives other federal assistance, including SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
If fewer students qualify for free meals through SNAP eligibility, then some of those 460 schools would be forced to stop free meals because they would not meet the 40% requirement.
Sheffield City Schools are part of the CEP program, but no official was available for comment Monday.
There will be a statewide meeting next week for child nutrition program directors. Local officials say they're hoping to gain more information on the topic then.
So far, they say they've not been informed as to the changes that could be coming, or how they'd proceed in implementing them.
"We really don't have any details about this, so we're all hoping to get more information next week," said Angie Datuin, the Child Nutrition Program director for Colbert County schools.
"I can certainly anticipate this causing more people not to qualify for free meals, and it's a terrible situation to put those kids in," she said. "They need this food. It's too early to tell how hard it will hit, but we will definitely feel the effects."
