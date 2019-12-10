Due to the possibility of hazardous road conditions this morning, several schools delayed opening two hours.
They include Muscle Shoals, Florence, Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Russellville, Colbert County, Franklin County and Lauderdale County schools, as well as Legacy Christian Academy in Killen. Mars Hill Bible School and Shoals Christian School are also opening at 10 a.m.
