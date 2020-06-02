LEXINGTON — Norman Lovelady spent part of day one on his new job Monday walking the hallways of Lexington High School, taking it all in.
As the newly appointed principal of the school, Lovelady, who is starting his 28th year in education, said he's right where he wants to be.
"My youngest son just graduated and it's good timing to make the move to this community, to this role," he said.
He replaces Todd Davis, who was principal at LHS the past two years.
Lovelady has served as assistant principal at Central High School the past four years.
He also coached girls basketball at Central High School for nine years, and for 14 years he was at Wilson High School.
"This was a fantastic opportunity for me and I just couldn't pass it up. The timing was right and this community is wonderful, full of really good people," he said.
Lovelady, 55, said his career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator has prepared him for the position.
As for his leadership style, he said he considers himself a servant leader who will do whatever he can to facilitate learning.
"It's important for me to come in and build rapport with the faculty and the community," he said.
"I want our school to improve in our relationship with the community, and build strong ties, a strong bond. I know the importance of supporting the community and having its support."
Lovelady praised the school for its strong academics and faculty commitment.
"Keeping things rolling and continuing building on these strengths is the goal," he said. "I'm not interested in reinventing the wheel."
He also praised the work of the school's assistant principals — Zack Sinyard and Courtney Keeton — saying their energy and commitment will be key in creating a strong leadership team.
Lauderdale County Assistant Superintendent Tim Tubbs called Lovelady a fine man who has proven himself in his previous administrative roles.
"He's done a great job and prepared himself for this step," Tubbs said. "He's in a great community and I have no doubt that he's the right fit. I'm expecting it to be a great relationship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.