FLORENCE — Renovations at the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium are well underway with an expectation of having performances in the revamped facility by mid-March.
The $1.8 million project will both modernize the facility aesthetically and make it more functional, according to Evan Thornton, UNA's chief financial officer.
"Norton was built in 1969 and while it has been maintained, it certainly needed (modernizing)," Thornton said.
All seating in the 1,600-seat facility is being replaced, as is carpeting, although carpet only exists in the aisles.
The facility's walls and ceilings are being repaired and painted. Stage rigging will also be replaced.
Michael Gautney, assistant vice president of facilities administration and planing, said the costliest part of the renovations — the orchestra shell replacement — will take longer to complete.
The current shell, which is about 20 years old, is antiquated and in need of replacement because "it has everything to do with the sound," Gautney said.
The acoustic quality of the auditorium is paramount, and officials said professional acoustics engineers have surveyed the facility and determined what was needed.
"For high-end symphony and other productions it's a requirement to have these upgraded facilities," Thornton said, adding that the improvements should increase the number and variety of bookings.
The orchestra shell is expected to take approximately three months for delivery. Officials are now determining the best design. That aspect of the project is expected to be completed over the summer.
Lighting for the auditorium was upgraded two years ago.
