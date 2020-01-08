FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's Mane Benefits program is bringing attention to the school's business program, and helping the community at the same time.
Tim Butler, assistant professor of marketing and the director of UNA's Steele Center for Professional Selling, said the student-operated benefits program provides real-world experience and allows students to connect with the business community.
The program, which began in 2017, has grown to become a significant fundraising agent that helps provide for student travel and other expenses associated with competitions and activities for business/marketing students.
The program offers membership fees ranging from $399 to $599, whereby students advertise and generate public support for the businesses through the Mane Benefits keycard.
The card, which is free to all Shoals residents, provides discounts and savings at participating businesses. There are currently 70 local business participants, including restaurants, recreation, retailers and other merchants. The main sponsor is the Bellamy student living community.
Program Coordinator Raysha Dobbins said students go out each semester and sell Mane Benefits as part of class criteria.
"It's been a great (training) tool for our students, and it allows them to see the various aspects of marketing and selling," Dobbins said.
According to Butler, there's a soon-to-be-launched smartphone app that will make finding and using the discounts even easier. It will be a free download for Apple and Android phones.
In the meantime, the Mane Benefits cards are available at the UNA Bookstore located in the Commons building on campus.
The program sponsors regular giveaways. One of its most successful campaigns was held recently with Hickory Hills Dental Care. Dr. Ian Fawcett gave away a $10,000 smile makeover.
Conducted through the Mane Benefits Facebook page, Butler said the participation surpassed expectations.
"We had two of our students film the video for our page, and students did the promotions for the giveaway and the graphic design work," Butler said, adding that more than 300 people participated.
The giveaway winner, Theresa Riley, was announced in late November. She is a UNA alumna and cancer survivor whose teeth were damaged from chemotherapy.
"We were so glad we could partner with the Mane Benefits program to transform Ms. Riley's smile," Fawcett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.