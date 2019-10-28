FLORENCE — Mars Hill Bible School was recently awarded STEM certification through Cognia, former AdvancED, making it the first private school in the state to do so.
The district wide certification covers the entire school of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
In order to earn Cognia STEM certification, the school had to demonstrate adherence to the agency's standards as reflected by the school's performance across a series of rigorous STEM indicators.
The certification process provides an evaluation and continuous improvement process supported by research-based tools and resources.
"This certificate is reflective of our commitment to preparing our students with the critical thinking and problem solving skills they'll need to succeed in the workforce of the future," said Mars Hill President Nathan Guy, adding that the STEM certification will continue to raise the standards and improve the school's STEM program and disciplines.
The lengthy process of becoming STEM certified involved the company's certification reviewers conducting a thorough review of Mars Hill's evidence of quality STEM education and conducted classroom observations focused on identifying student engagement and collaboration.
Reviewers also interviewed stakeholders such as school administrators, faculty, staff, parents, students and external partners to verify the school's commitment to connecting students' STEM experiences in the classroom to the community and world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.