FLORENCE — Mars Hill Bible School will be closed for in-person classes until Nov. 2, with the exception of the pre-school program, according to high school Principal Dexter Rutherford.
Mars Hill Bible School extends closure through this week
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
