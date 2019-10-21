RUSSELLVILLE — The city's Mars Hill Bible School location originally slated to close in December, will remain open until May 22, according to school president, Nathan Guy.
Mars Hill operates the daycare center/4-year-old pre-school class in Russellville, with centers in Muscle Shoals and Florence as well.
The other centers are not affected.
According to Guy, the decision to close the Russellville center was financial. About 40 children attend the center with eight full-time and six part-time employees.
"We're doing everything we can to keep it open until the end of the school year in May," Guy said. "It's a financial decision, based on a number of factors including decreasing enrollment the past few years."
Guy said the decision to close was painful and he realizes many wonderful people are affected.
The decision to delay its closing, he said, should give families more time to find other daycare and preschool options.
Parent Ashlie White said she was upset with the news of the program's closure, especially initially, when it appeared she would have to find another pre-k program for her child mid-year.
"Most parents are happy to get the extension," she said. "We are still sad that they're closing. There aren't may childcare options in Russellville."
She said she is holding out hope the preschool will remain open if the numbers increase by May.
