FLORENCE — Students in David Williams' 10th grade U.S. History class at Mars Hill Bible School had a crash course Tuesday in writing with quill and ink.
To be clear, the students said they'd never had such an appreciation for modern-day writing utensils as they did after writing the preamble to the Constitution with turkey feathers.
Having just completed the study of the U.S. Revolution and the Constitution, Williams, a longtime beloved teacher at the school known for his creative class projects, issued a challenge to his students to write the preamble, quill-style.
"I had the students research on the Internet how to create their quill from turkey feathers, using a hobby knife to form the point," he said. "I wanted them to develop an appreciation for what life was like back then."
The students trimmed their feathers to a workable point and dipped them in ink, first to practice and then to write the paragraph-long preamble.
"This is a whole lot harder than just grabbing an ink pen," said student Abbey Smith. "It's pretty frustrating, actually."
Tenth-grader Cody Watson said the project has helped him and his classmates better understand what life was like back in that time.
"The hard part was getting it trimmed to write," he said. "I don't think I'd ever get good at it."
Williams showed the students documents dating back to 1871 in the early days of Mars Hill Bible School, drafts of letters written by the school's penmanship teacher.
The documents were written with a dip pen, which came after the quill and just before the fountain pen.
"This is just an interesting aside to what we're studying that sort of brings it to life for the students, " Williams said. "Activities like this are challenging and really capture their attention. At the end, I'm sure some of their (preambles) will be legible and some not so much."
