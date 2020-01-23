MUSCLE SHOALS — It's taken nine years but a mission to reopen the planetarium located on the Muscle Shoals Middle School campus should be completed by the fall.
School officials have set a goal of August, the start of next school year, for its reopening.
The facility was closed after the telescope's lens became unusable and the hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace the lens was too costly.
The evolution of technology has pushed the price down enough that school officials began researching the possibility of reopening the planetarium.
"We have this wonderful educational tool right here on campus, in the middle of everything, and we couldn't use it," said Principal Kevin Davis. "We also had the resource of a wonderful educator (Dwight McGee) right here who was passionate about it, so we knew we somehow needed to find a way to get it reopened."
School officials sought advice from experts on how to affordably replace the lens and projector. They reached out to U.S. Space and Rocket Center Planetarium Director David Weigel, who recommended a lens. While still expensive, the $49,000 cost was within reach with a little grant help.
The upgrade would include replacement of the projector and lens, as well as refurbishing of the 34-seat auditorium with fresh paint and new carpeting.
"We were really able to get the cost down to where it was doable, but we wanted it to be suitable for the district's use — to be nice," Davis said. "It took some doing, but we went directly to the sources for vendor options, wrote the grants and moved forward.
"We'll be sending Mr. McGee to some seminars and conferences prior to its opening, and even hope to incorporate a drone class."
Just last week, Davis got word that his school would receive a state grant for $25,000. The Muscle Shoals Education Foundation kicked in a portion of the costs, and local school money provided the rest.
The planetarium originally opened in 1970, and a domed roof was added later.
McGee said STEM activities will become a significant part of the planetarium experience for students.
"We haven't worked all those details out yet, but I've always had a major investment in the planetarium, so it's going to be sort of like going home when it reopens," McGee said.
"It's important for kids to have this resource. It's exciting to be able to offer these solar observances again," he said. "There's a lot going on in the chromosphere that you can see with the proper filter, and I'm excited that we'll have these opportunities again."
