The two campuses of Northwest-Shoals Community College will offer students hybrid, online and traditional classes in a reduced-capacity this fall.
College President Glenda Colagross in a statement released this week said the goal is to offer classes in a variety of delivery methods that help students learn in a safe environment most comfortable for them.
The options for the fall semester include more classes taught exclusively online, as well as traditional face-to-face classes. The college will be offering hybrid classes as well, whereby students will meet with the instructor at least one day a week with the remainder of instruction online.
Communications Director Trent Randolph said the majority of classes offered on campus will use the hybrid model that places heavy emphasis on distance learning.
"The students on campus in the traditional classes will be required to wear masks, or while anywhere on campus," Randolph said.
The college will require students to abide by COVID-19 protocols for social distancing, face coverings and additional sanitation measures.
Students must also complete and sign a COVID-19 online waiver assuming all risk before coming to class.
Randolph said classrooms on both campuses will be arranged to meet social distancing guidelines once registration is complete, closer to time for the school's start date of Aug. 17.
"There may be some changes in buildings where classes meet in an effort to appropriately social distance while accommodating the number of students we have," Randolph said.
As part of the college's COVID-19 plan, face coverings have been purchased for employees and students. Also, sanitization and social distancing signage has been placed on both campuses.
Career technical courses that must be held on campus due to their hands-on-nature will include all safety precautions and social distancing as well.
Colagross said she understands the challenges facing students and staff at a time when uncertainty abounds.
"We know how difficult this time has been for everyone in our community, and we want to be as supportive as possible," she said. "We want to encourage and work with everyone who wants to continue their education."
Students planning to attend either campus, or take online courses this fall, can register in a virtual format. Information is available at nwscc.edu/2020-summerfall-registration.
