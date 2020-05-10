Mother's Day 2020 has a little different look this year, and it's not all bad.
With pandemic caution still being urged, retailers, despite being allowed to reopen on May 2, aren't seeing big numbers of shoppers. Many local retailers even chose to remain closed.
So what's a family to do when it's Mother's Day and gift-giving and celebration is called for?
They celebrate within the confines of pandemic protocol. That may mean a gift card for Mom, or ordering out for a special meal on her big day.
For Wendy Little, a Muscle Shoals mom, a break from cooking is gift enough, she said.
"Our typical Mother's Day is church, eating out, then hanging out together," she said. "This year, even though we won't be going to a restaurant, they know I'm not cooking. We'll order takeout and just spend time together."
She and her husband, Chris, have five children -- Jordan, 20; Sage, 15; Aidan, 13; Simeon, 11; and Rani, 8.
Chris, who works for UPS, said he noticed a bit of an uptick in Mother's Day deliveries.
"You could tell from some of the packaging that there were quite a few Mother's Day gifts and it was pretty crazy Friday," he said. "I'm not the greatest at gift-giving myself, but these times call for creativity for sure. I leave the creative part to my girls."
Wendy said just having her family all home together has been the best gift she could have received.
"Chris is a pretty chill guy, so we're just kicking back and enjoying it being just us without all the outside obligations," Wendy said. "It's actually a really good Mother's Day."
Tuscumbia resident Sherry Campbell will see her daughter, Callie, and granddaughter, Evie, but it still won't be a typical Mother's Day.
"Normally, the family all goes to church together and then has a big meal," Campbell said. "One of the guys cooks and treats us all. There's about 17 of us when we do it. We won't be able to do that this year."
She said she and friend, May Woodie Christopher, recently were talking about 2020 and decided, "We just wish they'd tear the calendar off the wall this year."
For many, the best option for their Mother today was the gift of flowers.
Kaleidoscope Florist owner Joey Kimbrough said the Mother's Day holiday is always second only to Valentine's Day in sales. This year, the online and call-in orders have exceeded even Cupid's biggest day.
"We saw a huge influx in flower orders, way more than usual," said Kimbrough, who owns florists in Florence and Muscle Shoals. "We're a good 20% above the same time last year in sales. People were still placing orders late Friday."
For Kimbrough, this year's Mother's Day holiday has been a labor of love as he said customers have shared story after story about the importance of this year's Mother's Day gift.
"Many customers will call us up and say they want something very special for their mom, who they haven't been able to see in person for the past two months," he said. "We also have a lot of orders for those in nursing homes."
The nursing home orders, he said, are special. Both Kimbrough and the facility officials follow strict CDC guidelines in delivery protocol.
Kimbrough, knowing his order numbers have skyrocketed, created special containers — a to-go box of sorts — for the arrangement upon delivery.
Once the arrangement arrived at the facility and the box was sanitized by employees, the recipient simply reached into the box and took out the gift.
As for his pre-order of fresh flowers, Kimbrough said he knew he was taking a gamble. He could only venture an educated guess at what to order. He decided to increase his order by 25%, and he's glad he did.
"Our orders increased tremendously on our website, but we've also had a lot of people come into the stores," he said. "Most people wanted a garden mix arrangement and the organic look — very natural and clean lines on containers are in. They want happy colors.
"We all need happy right now."
TimesDaily staff writer Bernie Delinski contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.