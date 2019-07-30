MUSCLE SHOALS — Several special needs students and their families got their first look at the newly refurbished wing during an open house Monday night at the high school.
The revamping of three classrooms was completed just in time for Thursday's opening day of school.
There's a classroom with sensory perception activity stations and other special equipment in an academic setting.
A second classroom has been transformed into a stylish, fully functioning kitchen.
The third classroom is set up as a trendy apartment with living room furniture, a daybed and dining area. There, students will practice everyday life skills, like making the bed, vacuuming, and preparing and serving meals.
Assistant Principal Kelli Nichols, who oversaw the project, said the much-needed renovations will accompany a student population that has more than doubled in size this year.
"These students deserve a wonderful learning environment," Nichols said. "This project has provided a very homey, happy and beautiful place for them to come every day."
Special education teacher Alicia Marsh saw the finished product for the first time earlier in the day Monday.
"I absolutely can't wait to start working with my students in this amazing facility. It's phenomenal," she said.
