MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals has been ranked the fifth best place in Alabama for young families to live.
The annual LendingTree report surveyed more than 100 cities in Alabama for family friendly factors. The ranking seeks to identify places where parents can achieve higher incomes, secure affordable housing, and still expect a good education for their children.
Seven indicators were used in the rankings: median family income, median monthly houses costs, home ownership rate of families with children, unemployment rate of 25- to 44-year-olds, average commute time, percentage of households with children, and percentage of 16- to 19-year-olds not enrolled or graduated from high school.
Only four school districts in the top 10 cities, including Muscle Shoals, had a 0.0 percentage rate of 16- to 19-year-olds not enrolled or graduated from high school.
Muscle Shoals High School officials said their strict attention to truancy and a strong partnership with Northwest-Shoals Community College's Youth Success Program play a role in that statistic.
"We never want to see a single student fall through the cracks and not graduate," said Assistant Principal Kelli Nichols.
"If we have a student come to us from outside the area and it's doubtful they'll graduate, we immediately involve Northwest-Shoals program officials to get help for those students and get a plan in place."
High school guidance counselor Robyn Garrett added, "If there is a 16- to 19-year-old out there not doing something (toward graduation or an alternate plan), we're not aware of it."
Muscle Shoals Schools Superintendent Brian Lindsey said the administrative team, district wide, meets regularly to discuss expectations and goals, and how to better address the whole child.
"Our data speaks for itself," Lindsey said. "Academics are strong in our district, but that's not all we're looking at."
"Extracurriculars and character education are big areas of concentration in our district as well," Lindsey said. "We try hard to have a niche for every student, and we start seeking those avenues for our children at a young age."
The report describes Muscle Shoals as one of the most affordable places for families, thanks to low housing costs with the monthly median of $763. The median household income among families is also lower at $69,643, but still beats the median income of most families in the state.
The report goes on to say that families have more time together thanks to shorter commutes, averaging just 20 minutes.
The top four cities in the list are Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Madison.
City Council President Allen Noles said every time the city's name is in the mix with the likes of those four cities "people take notice, and it speaks very well of us."
"We have good services, good schools — just everything a family could need," Noles said.
Other nearby cities and their rankings included Tuscumbia at 33rd; Florence at 42nd; Sheffield at 84th and Russellville at 96th.
