MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals Board of Education will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. in a work session followed by the regular monthly meeting.
Tonight's meeting serves as the district's annual meeting and will be held at the central office auditorium.
Appropriate social distancing will be in place.
Included on tonight's agenda is the election of board officers, personnel and discussion of a possible amended calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Board of Education is located at 3200 Wilson Dam Road.
