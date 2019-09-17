MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals High School science teacher Kathy Eldridge has been selected as a Grosvenor Teacher Alumni Fellow to participate in an expedition to the Galapagos Islands through a partnership between National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions.
Eldridge, who teaches zoology, biology and environmental science online, will travel, by ship, through the islands located near the equator, where she will be immersed in biodiversity and study some of the world's most unique land, air and water animal species.
Eldridge was selected as one of 18 alumni fellows from previous years who've participated in expeditions. In 2015, she traveled to Antarctica with the program.
"Antarctica provided such valuable lessons to bring back to my students and other educators across the state," Eldridge said. "There's so much to bring back to the classroom and community. This expedition to the Galapagos Islands is fulfilling a lifelong dream of mine."
While there, Eldridge and her group will be led by a team of naturalists and an undersea specialist. They'll also hear from guest speakers who are top in their fields and will cover geography, science and real world applications and will visit an open air school and take books to the students.
Among Eldridge's missions is to compare the penguin population studied in Antarctica with those in the Galapagos Islands which are the smallest in the world.
"I'll be tracking everything we do with photos and video and I'm taking a 360-degree camera so my students will have those images in virtual reality," she said. "I'll be journaling daily while I'm there and will share with my students."
Once she's back, Eldridge said the sky is the limit on projects she can conduct with her students using Google Maps and other tools that will enable them to investigate protected marine areas and build their own skills in problem solving.
"I want the students to be curious about their environment, all aspects of it, and how to care for it because they will be responsible for it," Eldridge said. "With this expedition, I want to build an explorer's mindset for our students."
Muscle Shoals High School Principal Chad Holden said the National Geographic voyage will allow Eldridge to bring a unique perspective to her classroom.
"She will have a first-hand account of the science that she teaches every day that will then be passed on to her students," Holden said.
"(Eldridge) loves to lead professional learning, so I expect our teachers and many others in our area to have the chance to hear about this experience."
