MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals High School's special needs students are about to have some new digs with space for learning valuable life skills.
The project to renovate three classrooms is underway this summer with a goal of having the rooms complete in time for school to start Aug. 1.
Assistant Principal Kelli Nichols is spearheading the project, saying the special needs student population will more than double next year from five to 12.
"With more demanding needs to be met, we needed facilities amenable to these students who could easily be with us for seven years," she said.
Nichols said the idea came from special education teacher Alicia Marsh.
"She sees the need every day with her students, and when she mentioned this I agreed that somehow, some way this needed to happen," Nichols said.
She appealed by letter to several people in the business community, many of whom committed resources to the project.
One classroom will be transformed into an apartment setting where daily living skills, like making a bed and vacuuming and sweeping floors, will be taught.
Another classroom will be primarily a kitchen area with equipment upgrades.
The third classroom is an academic setting with STEM accommodations and a sensory wall and space.
In addition, Nichols said a new playground adapted to the needs of the students will be created.
The budget for the project is $35,000 with about $23,000 of that amount going towards outdoor equipment.
So far, Nichols said the school has received a grant from the Muscle Shoals Education Foundation for $2,500, and local businesses have donated much of the equipment and supplies.
"We've submitted a grant (proposal) to the Colbert County Community Development Commission," Nichols said, adding that it may be fall before those grants, made up of TVA in-lieu-of-tax money, are announced.
So far, there has been about $10,000 in donations, including what the school's student organizations have raised.
Still, she said it's a drop in the bucket towards the expense of constructing the playground.
Marsh said her goal is for her students to live as independently as possible, and through learning self-help skills, it also helps their parents.
"Many of the children have autism and the sensory perception activities are especially important for them," she said. "Having this extra space also gives us the opportunity to bring the typical peers in to interact with them, which is extremely important because they learn best by observing behaviors. It also helps the typical peers as they learn greater acceptance."
Marsh said the new spaces will be a difference maker in her program, although the playground may have to wait as it is the single largest expenditure.
"We're just so grateful for what people have done to make this happen," she said. "We're moving in the right direction."
