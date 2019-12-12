MUSCLE SHOALS — When Muscle Shoals Middle School got its STEM certification last year, Principal Kevin Davis vowed it would be more than a piece of paper in a frame.
True enough, being one of only three middle schools in the state to achieve that status was an honor, but Davis wanted to make it count.
"I couldn't see just getting the certification and not building on it – we worked too hard for that," Davis said.
That attitude has caught on school wide, and teachers and students this fall have gone full force with STEM projects, even involving the community.
Each grade level (sixth-eighth) has divided into teams with each developing its own STEM-related project.
"Business and industry leaders really stepped up and have helped our students," Davis said. "The hope is the more they come in and see these efforts, the more they'll realize the financial needs we have to keep these projects going."
Davis said the overall goal is to raise money through various projects in hopes of getting the school's planetarium operational again after its closure about seven years ago.
The student projects have run the gamut – from designing a progressive school year calendar to living time lines and creative recycling, even stock market analysis and investment (minus the actual money).
The projects cross the school's curriculum, which means every student is engaged and interested in some component, Davis said.
As students in Amanda King's seventh-grade science class explained their projects Wednesday to David Black, the director of the Small Business Development Center at UNA, they shared, one by one, their understanding of supply and demand.
Each student team created a new product that could be utilized by other kids.
One team created a Skittles machine that dispenses the fruit-flavored candies. The students explained their conclusion that scaling it back to a simpler piece of equipment was less mentally taxing and created greater profit margin due to a lower building cost.
One team earned bragging rights that their soap dispenser creation sold out when elementary school students participated in a shopping fair.
King said her students did a good job with marketing and sales of their products. "They were very convincing that those kids needed these items."
Black had advice for the students following their presentations Wednesday. He encouraged them to follow through with any good product idea.
"What you've done is taken something and made value out of it and I applaud that," he said. "We have people come (into the center) daily with ideas. I'll be watching for you all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.