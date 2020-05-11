U.S. News and World Report's annual rankings, one of the nation's oldest ranking services, reports two area high schools — Muscle Shoals and Russellville — in the top 30 in Alabama.
The magazine's Best High Schools report ranked Muscle Shoals High at 27th and number one among Florence metro area high schools.
Russellville High ranked 28th.
Of the state's 376 high schools, 359 were ranked in the report.
Rounding out the top 100, Florence High School came in at 61, followed by Cherokee High School at 85.
The number one ranked high school in Alabama was Loveless Academic Magnet Program School in Montgomery.
The report's methodology in ranking included the school's college readiness, reading and math proficiency/performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates based on the 2017-18 school year.
Other local high schools in the ranking included Sheffield at 117; Lauderdale County High School, 133; Colbert Heights, 147; Brooks, 152; Central, 166; Colbert County High, 181; Lexington, 186; Wilson, 195; Rogers, 222; Waterloo, 230.
